In a new revelation, Project Veritas, the non-profit group behind the bombshell video on Pfizer, claimed on Tuesday that Youtube has sent an advisory to its employees on how to handle the story.

Project Veritas claimed that it had accessed “Urgent Guidance" document sent to Youtube employees on how to handle the stories on a leaked interview revealing that Pfizer was deliberately “mutating" the virus to “preemptively develop new vaccines."

“YouTube Insider leaks “Urgent Guidance" document sent to employees on how to handle the Project Veritas @pfizer #DirectedEvolution video “Effective immediately as of 27 January 2023" “Violates the COVID-19 misinformation policy," it said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The document, attached to the tweet, stated, “A clip uploaded by Project Veritas featuring a Pfizer official is rapidly spreading on the platform. The video, when uploaded in its entirety contains a timestamp that violates the Covid-19 Vaccine Misinformation policy for making a categorical claim that Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective and should therefore be removed unless it contains sufficient EDSA/CRC."

The organisation on Saturday alleged that Youtube took down the video from its website. The video of the interview, published on January 25 on social media, has sparked a heated debate and it has been viewed more than 22 million on Twitter.

Advertisement

“YouTube has taken down our @Pfizer #DirectedEvolution bombshell. It had 800K views. The video still exists on Twitter with 20M views," James O’Keefe, a journalist with Project Veritas said.

Pfizer is in midst of a controversy after Project Veritas in a bombshell video showed an apparent Pfizer executive saying that the pharma giant was exploring intentionally mutating Covid-19 strains to profit from future mRNA vaccines.

Advertisement

The 10-minute video, recorded undercover, shows Jordon Triston Walker, a Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planner, talking about internal operations at Pfizer, which includes “directed evolution" among others.

The person in the video said that Covid-19 is the company’s “cash cow," adding that the company is trying to “mutate" the Coronavirus.

According to Project Veritas, the person caught on tape is “Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations - mRNA Scientific Planner."

Advertisement

Project Veritas has described itself as a “journalism enterprise" that conducts investigative reporting to achieve “a more ethical and transparent society." It has been described by many as a far-right activist group.

Pfizer in a statement said that in the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, it “has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research," referring to the practice to enhance the ability of a virus to infect humans and the method of selecting “desirable" traits of a virus to reproduce, respectively.

Read all the Latest News here