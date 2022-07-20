Protesters Take to the Streets After Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes over as Sri Lankan President

Protesters gathered outside Colombo’s presidential secretariat on Wednesday shortly after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the next Sri Lankan president.

Ranil Wickremesinghe remains unpopular among the masses since many believe he is close to the Rajapaksa clan. Sri Lankan people blame Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the country’s economic collapse.

Wickremesinghe defeated rival Dullas Alahapperuma with 134 votes to 82 in the parliamentary vote to become the president of Sri Lanka.

However, protesters have voiced their anger towards the parliamentarians who elected Ranil Wickremesinghe.

On Tuesday, support was strong for Dullas Alahapperuma with the opposition party leader Sajitha Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) urging his party members to vote for Dullas after canceling his own bid.

It was also reported by the Lankan media that with the help of the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA), All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), Dullas may win the contest.

Dullas was defeated as he managed to earn the backing of only 82 MPs.

Ranil following his victory addressed the parliament and thanked contenders Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake. He also urged them to work together with him.

Ranil’s biggest challenge is to reshape the crisis-ridden Sri Lankan economy without much support from the masses.

Last week, Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence was set ablaze by protesters who were upset after he declared an emergency. The emergency was declared as protesters were angered after reports surfaced that Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the nation.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is currently in Singapore.

Most Sri Lankans across the nation are experiencing food shortages. An AFP report citing World Food Programme data said that five out of six families are eating less due to crippling food shortages.

Long queues in front of gas stations and lengthy power cuts have also angered the masses.

Wickremesinghe will focus on securing the bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is eyeing bilateral aid from Japan, China and India until the time the package is secured. Meanwhile, inflation levels have crossed 50%.

The AFP report said that Wickremesinghe will introduce a new budget next month and is also planning to sell the national carrier Sri Lankan Airlines.

(with inputs from AFP and ANI)

