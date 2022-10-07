'Punjabis Living in Fear': From US to Native Village, California Sikh Family's Murder Shocks & Saddens

The killing of four Sikh family members after they were kidnapped in the US state of California sent shockwaves through their village here on Thursday, and the villagers demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrator. Residents of the family’s Harsi Pind village were also outraged by the incident and demanded that measures be taken to ensure the safety of those travelling abroad, PTI reported.

The bodies of Jasdeep Singh (39), his wife Jasleen Kaur (27), their eight-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri and Jasdeep’s brother Amandeep Singh (39) were found in an orchard near Indiana Road and Hutchinson Road on Wednesday evening. The family was kidnapped from their newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California, on Monday.

As the news of the family’s murder reached Harsi Pind, villagers and people from nearby villages headed to the house of Randhir Singh and his wife Kirpal Kaur, the parents of Jasdeep and Amandeep, to offer their condolences. However, they had to return as the house was locked. Randhir and Kirpal, who retired from health and education departments respectively, left for the US after they received information about the kidnapping earlier.

Harsi Pind sarpanch Simran Singh said a wave of grief swept the village and adjoining ones after the news of the Sikh family’s murder broke, said the PTI report. “There is no one at Randhir Singh’s house. People who came to express their grief returned after finding the house locked," he said.

“Those who know Randhir Singh’s sister, who lives in Jaja village, are going there to mourn," the sarpanch said. A villager demanded that steps be taken to ensure the safety and security of people going abroad. He also demanded exemplary punishment for those behind the heinous crime.

Charanjit Singh, Randhir Singh’s neighbour, said some people are going to Jalandhar, where Jasleen’s family lives, to offer their condolences. Union Minister and Hoshiarpur MP Som Parkash also expressed grief over the killings and said the Centre will provide all necessary support to the bereaved family.

Shock Among Diaspora As Well

Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) condemned the killing and stated that this was due to the daily attacks on members of the Sikh community in the United States.

“The community is living in the shadow of fear and oppression," he was quoted as saying by the Punjab Express.

“There appears to be no end to the attacks and killings against the Sikh community. It is also unfortunate that nothing is being done to save lives and property, despite the fact that the killing of Sikhs in the United States has become daily news," he said.

Meanwhile, Bir Devinder Singh, former deputy speaker of the Punjab legislative assembly, also demanded that the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) appoint an International Commission of Inquiry into the killing of the Sikh family members.

“Horribly senseless killing of four Sikh family members, who were kidnapped in the US State of California earlier this week, has sent shock waves across the spectrum. The entire Punjab is in a deep sense of shock while grieving for the unfathomable loss of four precious lives. Such horrendous cowardly crimes against humanity speaks volumes of human rights savagery in a civilized country like US, that Headquarters the Secretariat of the United Nations," he said, according to a report by Babushahi.

With PTI inputs

