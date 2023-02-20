Home » News » World » Putin Ally Ramzan Kadyrov Says He Plans to Set up Private Military Company Like Wagner Group

Putin Ally Ramzan Kadyrov Says He Plans to Set up Private Military Company Like Wagner Group

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region, said on Sunday that he one day planned to set up his own private military company in the style of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group.

Reuters

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 11:38 IST

Moscow, Russia

An unhappy Ramzan Kadyrov could mean trouble for Russian president Vladimir Putin as the Chechen strongman has invested heavily in the so-called ‘military operation’ (Image: Reuters)
Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, said on Sunday that he one day planned to set up his own private military company in the style of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group.

"When my service to the state is completed, I seriously plan to compete with our dear brother Yevgeny Prigozhin and create a private military company. I think it will all work out," Kadyrov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on social media.

first published: February 20, 2023, 11:38 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 11:38 IST
