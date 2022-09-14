Putin, Iran Prez Raisi Keen on Meeting PM Modi on SCO Sidelines: Report

Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Leadership (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, all eyes are on possible bilateral meetings Prime Minister Narendra Modi may hold with participating nations’ leaders on the sidelines of the summit which will be held on Thursday and Friday.

The Indian envoy to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat earlier this month told news agency ANI that bilateral meetings between PM Modi and several leaders will be held but did not specify who the prime minister shall meet and when.

Similarly, the Chinese government also declined to comment whether Chinese president Xi Jinping will meet PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

People familiar with the developments told news agency the Times of India that PM Modi may not hold too many bilateral summits and the participation at the SCO summit will be a low-key affair.

There is no official confirmation from the government regarding possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

However, people mentioned above said that steps are being taken to hold a bilateral meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and PM Modi. Putin is expected to hold several bilateral meeting on the SCO sidelines.

However, Russian news agency TASS citing presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin will meet PM Modi and Putin will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20 with his Indian counterpart.

“A conversation on international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO," Ushakov was quoted as saying by news agency TASS.

“This is particularly important, because India will preside in the UN Security Council in December, and, in 2023, India will lead the SCO and will also chair the G20," Ushakov further added.

The only other bilateral meeting that has been confirmed is between PM Modi and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Times of India said in its report that efforts are on to schedule meetings between PM Modi and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi. The report said Iran seeks to meet the prime minister in a bid to resume its crude exports to India.

There has been no word regarding meeting between PM Modi and newly-chosen Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Modi will leave for Samarkand on Thursday.

