Russian President Putin Launches Strategic Drills with Ballistic Missiles, Says Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday launched strategic military drills involving ballistic missiles amid rising tensions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the exercises had begun, with Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko following the drills from the situation room in the Kremlin.

