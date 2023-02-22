Home » News » World » Putin Meets China's Top Diplomat in Moscow, Says Russia-China Ties Important to Stabilise Situation

Putin Meets China's Top Diplomat in Moscow, Says Russia-China Ties Important to Stabilise Situation

At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Wang had said that he looked forward to clinching new agreements during his visit to Moscow

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 16:57 IST

Moscow, China

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia (Image: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia (Image: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow, after the United States warned Beijing against providing material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the meeting, Putin said Russia-China ties are important to ‘stabilise international situation.’

At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Wednesday, Wang had said that he looked forward to clinching new agreements during his visit to Moscow.

The meeting between Putin and Chinese diplomat comes days after Biden landed in Kyiv on a surprise visit on Monday.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Wang said he would work to “strengthen and deepen" relations between Moscow and Beijing.

The war in Ukraine began just weeks after Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping declared a “no limits" partnership, causing concern in Western countries.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 22, 2023, 16:56 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 16:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks