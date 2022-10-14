Putin Says No Need for Massive Strikes Against Ukraine For Now, 'Aim Not to Destroy' Kyiv

There is no need for massive strikes against Ukraine “for now", said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, adding that Kremlin does not aim to destroy the neighbouring country.

“There is no need now for massive strikes. There are other tasks. For now. And then it will be clear," Putin was quoted as saying adding most designated targets had been hit. “We do not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine. No, of course not," he said following a summit of ex-Soviet nations in Kazakhstan.

The Russian leader also said Moscow has no plans to expand mobilisation of reservists and the call-up will be concluded in two weeks. “Nothing additional is planned. No proposals have been received from the defence ministry and I don’t see any additional need in the foreseeable future. Now 222,000 people have been mobilised out of 300,000. Within about two weeks, all mobilisation activities will be completed," he said.

On September 21, Putin announced the partial mobilisation of the Russian population for military drafting, a move that sparked panic and an exodus from the country.

Putin also reiterated Russia’s position of willingness to hold peace talks, although he said they would require international mediation if Ukraine was prepared to take part.

The Russian president’s remarks came days after Moscow unleashed a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine, including on the capital Kyiv, an action that Putin has said was retaliation for an attack that damaged a Russian bridge to unilaterally annexed Crimea.

Putin, who sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 as part of its “special military operation", is facing increasing isolation and criticism even from allies.

However, despite a failed attempt to topple the government and weeks of territorial losses, Putin in his recent statement said Russia is “doing everything right" in Ukraine.

“What is happening today is not pleasant. But all the same (if Russia hadn’t attacked in February) we would have been in the same situation, only the conditions would have been worse for us," he said. “So we’re doing everything right."

Allaying concern from Moscow’s ex-Soviet allies, Putin acknowledged that they were “worried" about the conflict. “Of course (our) partners are interested and worried about the future of Russian-Ukrainian relations," Putin said.

However, he said that the concerns “does not in any way" affect their relations with the Kremlin.

Putin said he had no regrets regarding the conflict, adding failure to act in Ukraine would have been even worse."I want it to be clear: what is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly, but we would have got the same thing a little later, only in worse conditions for us, that’s all. So we are acting correctly and in a timely manner."

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

