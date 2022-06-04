Home » News » World » Putin Says Russia Has Destroyed US Weapons in Ukraine by the Dozen

Putin Says Russia Has Destroyed US Weapons in Ukraine by the Dozen

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Mikhail METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP)
Putin made the remarks in an interview with national television. It is due to be shown on Sunday

Reuters
Updated: June 04, 2022, 22:18 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in comments about a US decision to send new arms to Ukraine, said Russia was easily coping and was already destroying American-supplied weapons by the dozen, state-run news agency RIA reported on Saturday.

Putin made the remarks in an interview with national television, RIA said. It is due to be shown on Sunday.

