Putin Says Russia is Mulling Excluding Taliban from List of Extremist Groups

Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov (L) talks to a member of the Taliban delegation Mawlawi Shahabuddin Dilawar prior to the Moscow Talks on October 20. (AFP)
Reuters
Moscow // Updated: October 21, 2021, 23:51 IST

Russia is moving towards excluding the Taliban from its list of extremist organisations, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, a day after high-level talks between Moscow and Afghanistan‘s new rulers.

Russia labelled the Taliban a “terrorist organisation" in 2003 but welcomed the Taliban for talks in Moscow several times before it seized power in Afghanistan in August.

Earlier this week, Russia called for the mobilisation of international aid to support Afghanistan, as Moscow hosted the Taliban for an international conference.

first published: October 21, 2021, 23:51 IST