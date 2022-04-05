Home » News » World » Putin Says Russia Will 'Monitor' Food Exports to 'Hostile' Countries

Putin Says Russia Will 'Monitor' Food Exports to 'Hostile' Countries

Vladimir Putin said Russia needs to carefully monitor exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards Moscow. (AP File)
Vladimir Putin said Russia needs to carefully monitor exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards Moscow. (AP File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that against the backdrop of global food shortages, 'this year we will have to be prudent with supplies abroad'

Advertisement
AFP
Moscow // Updated: April 05, 2022, 19:17 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow would carefully “monitor" food exports to “hostile" nations as the West pummels the country with sanctions over its military action in Ukraine.

“Against the backdrop of global food shortages, this year we will have to be prudent with supplies abroad and carefully monitor such exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards us," Putin said at a meeting.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: April 05, 2022, 19:17 IST