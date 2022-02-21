Putin Tells Macron Plans to Withdraw Troops from Belarus: French Presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he intends to withdraw Russian troops from Belarus as soon as ongoing military exercises there are over, Macron’s office said on Sunday.

Following a call between both leaders, the French presidency said that this claim “will have to be verified", adding it appeared to contradict a statement by the Belarusian government that the Russian military would “continue inspections" beyond Sunday’s previously announced end of the exercises, leaving Moscow with a large force near the northern Ukraine border.

