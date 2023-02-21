Home » News » World » Putin Thought He Was 'Tough' But Met 'Iron Will of America', Says Biden

Putin Thought He Was 'Tough' But Met 'Iron Will of America', Says Biden

"He thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear," Biden said

AFP

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 22:56 IST

Warsaw

File photo of Joe Biden (L) and Vladimir Putin. (Image: News18)
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday told a crowd in Warsaw that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin thought he was “tough" but then met the “iron will of America".

“He thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear," Biden said ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

first published: February 21, 2023, 22:56 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 22:56 IST
