Putin To Meet Raisi, Erdogan In Iran Next Week

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 15:26 IST

MOSCOW

Putin will also meet urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a separate meeting(Image: AP)
The meeting comes week after Biden's visit to West Asia

The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.

Peskov told reporters Tuesday that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

first published: July 12, 2022, 15:25 IST
last updated: July 12, 2022, 15:26 IST