Putin Ups The Ante in Ukraine War, Warns of Global Catastrophe. Here’s Why

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to up the ante in the Ukraine war and warned of a global catastrophe if there a direct clash between NATO troops and the Russian Army.

“In any case, direct contact, direct clash of (NATO) troops with the Russian army is a very dangerous move which could lead to a global catastrophe. I hope that those who are saying this are smart enough not to take such a step," Putin told reporters in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Friday, as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier this week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be crossing a very important line if he were to order the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Following a summit of ex-Soviet nations in Kazakhstan, the Russian President said there is no need for massive strikes against Ukraine “for now", adding that Kremlin does not aim to destroy the neighbouring country.

The Russian leader also said Moscow has no plans to expand mobilisation of reservists and the call-up will be concluded in two weeks. “Nothing additional is planned. No proposals have been received from the defence ministry and I don’t see any additional need in the foreseeable future. Now 222,000 people have been mobilised out of 300,000. Within about two weeks, all mobilisation activities will be completed," he said.

On September 21, Putin announced the partial mobilisation of the Russian population for military drafting, a move that sparked panic and an exodus from the country.

Putin also reiterated Russia’s position of willingness to hold peace talks, although he said they would require international mediation if Ukraine was prepared to take part.

The Russian president’s remarks came days after Moscow unleashed a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine, including on the capital Kyiv, an action that Putin has said was retaliation for an attack that damaged a Russian bridge to unilaterally annexed Crimea.

