Putin ‘Very Ill With Blood Cancer’ Says Oligarch Close To Him, Reveals Infighting Among Russia’s Elites

Concerns regarding Russian president Vladimir Putin’s health are likely to grow among the Russian army as reports suggest that he is ‘very ill’ with blood cancer. The news of Vladimir Putin’s illness and him receiving extensive treatment and care was revealed by New Lines magazine.

The magazine cited a Russian oligarch - whose identity they did not reveal - who while speaking to a venture capitalist in March revealed that Putin was ‘very ill with blood cancer’.

The Western media outlets only reported that Putin will undergo treatment and surgery for cancer earlier this month but the reports published around this time suggest that the Russian president may have been ill even before he declared ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

It was also for the world to see Putin walking with a limp during a pro-war rally in March and sitting with a blanket on his lap during Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

However, more than the report on the health of Putin - the revelations made by the unnamed oligarch regarding how some in his inner circle view his so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine are surprising as the Kremlin knows how to kill dissent.

The report by New Lines also revealed that the unnamed oligarch blamed Putin for destroying several economies single-handedly by invading Ukraine. “He absolutely ruined Russia’s economy, Ukraine’s economy and many other economies," the oligarch said.

He further went on to add that Putin suffers from a ‘problem in his head’. “One crazy guy can turn the world upside down,’ he says.

The oligarch also criticizes the pretext that Putin put forward before invading Ukraine. He lambasts the Russian president for falsely claiming that Russia was going inside Ukraine to hunt for ‘Nazis’ and ‘fascists’.

He also points out that all of this is futile since ‘more than 15,000 Russian soldiers and 4,000 or 5,000 civilians in Ukraine’ have been killed since the onset of the war.

The New Lines magazine in their report also said that the venture capitalist recorded the conversation with the Russian oligarch, which lasted for 11 minutes. Citing a former European security official, the magazine also said that the unnamed oligarch belongs to the close circle of Vladimir Putin.

The report also highlights that this also could be disinformation propagated to lower the morale of the Russian forces but also pointed out to the recent deaths of powerful oligarchs highlighting that there is infighting among the elites in Moscow.

