Putin's 'Brain' Behind Ukraine War: Meet Aleksandr Dugin Who Lost Daughter in 'Attack' Targeting Him

According to reports, Darya Dugin, the 29-year-old daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, was killed in a car explosion in Moscow. Aleksandr Dugin, dubbed “Putin’s brain," has been the driving force behind Russia’s military operations in Ukraine and Crimea. Darya, his journalist daughter, also backed Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. Russian media reported that the father-daughter duo were supposed to return from an event on Saturday evening in the same car, but Aleksandr changed his mind at the last minute and travelled in a separate car. The BBC reported that it is still unclear whether the attack was aimed at ‘Putin’s brain.’

But who is Aleksandr Dugin, the man who is known for his ideological pushing of Putin’s agenda? Let’s take a look:

Dugin’s Background Lies in a Different Concept of Russia

According to a report by Washington Post, Vladimir Putin has frequently attempted to justify his invasion of Ukraine by invoking the concept of a religiously tinged civilizational clash: Eurasia versus the West. For Putin, Moscow is the “third Rome," the spiritual and cultural heir to the Roman and Byzantine empires, the centre of a distinctly anti-European dominion powerful (and authoritarian) enough to counter the perceived threats of liberal modernity, multiculturalism, and progressive values.

This viewpoint states that the concept of an independent Ukraine is a fiction propagated by the decadent West’s “secular authorities." Instead, Russia and Ukraine exist in “spiritual unity," according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, not only because of their shared Orthodox Christian faith, but also because both peoples claim the lineage and cultural ancestry of “Ancient Rus," a mediaeval, Kyiv-centered federation. The concept of “spiritual unity" suggests a mystical bent in Putin’s thinking. Indeed, he appears to regard his imperial war as a localised manifestation of a larger, mythic conflict between traditional order and progressive chaos.

Amid this context comes in Dugin, the man who has helped propagate this view.

Kremlin Has Long Used his Language & Rhetoric

The report states that Dugin, dubbed “Putin’s Rasputin" or “Putin’s brain" by the international press, is the de facto author of Putin’s Ukrainian strategy, as Washington Post columnist David Von Drehle has also suggested. Although he has no formal government position — rather, he is a former chief editor at Tsargrad TV, a network known for its ardent support of both Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church — and has been perpetually cagey about the specifics of his relationship with Putin, the Kremlin has long used his language and rhetoric.

As just one example, his use of the term “Novorossiya" (New Russia) for territories in Eastern Ukraine that Russia wished to claim in 2013 and 2014 was quickly reflected in Putin’s propagandist language supporting the occupation of Crimea. Anyone who has read Dugin will notice unmistakable and uncanny echoes of his ideas in Putin’s recent speeches about Russia’s ostensibly proper place in the world.

Rise to Fame

Dugin rose to national prominence in the 1990s as a writer for the far-right newspaper Den after being born in 1962 to a high-ranking Soviet family (Dugin’s father was a military intelligence officer). “The Great War of the Continents," a 1991 manifesto serialised in Den, outlined his vision of Russia as a “eternal Rome" pitted against an individualistic, materialistic West: the “eternal Carthage." He co-founded the National Bolshevik Party in the early 1990s with controversial punk-pornography novelist Eduard Limonov, combining fascist and communist-nostalgic rhetoric and imagery; edgy, ironic (and not-so-ironic) transgression; and genuine reactionary politics.

His seminal work was the 1997 book “The Foundations of Geopolitics: Russia’s Geopolitical Future," which was so well-received that supermarkets placed it at their checkout counters. It outlined a strategy for dealing with the West that has become all too familiar: using disinformation and soft power to “provoke all forms of instability and separatism" within the US, including by inflaming racial and political tensions and bolstering nationalism and authoritarianism at home.

