Putin's Weapons Directive, Ukraine "Downs Missiles", North Korea Covertly Sending Shells to Russia?

Putin's Weapons Directive, Ukraine “Downs Missiles”, North Korea Covertly Sending Shells to Russia?

Putin has asked his newly formed Coordination Council to "constantly and continuously” improve Russian weapons.

By: Somesh Singh

Edited By:

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 00:26 IST

Ukraine

Ukraine claims that its capital city Kyiv was targeted by more drone attacks overnight on November 2. Ukrainian official Andriy Yermak said that 12 of the 13 drones that were launched toward Kyiv were shot down. Yermak added that Russia is planning to import ballistic missiles from Iran for its war in Ukraine. The Kremlin has said it will rejoin the UN-administered grain export corridor from Ukraine after pulling out over the weekend.

first published: November 03, 2022, 00:26 IST
last updated: November 03, 2022, 00:26 IST

