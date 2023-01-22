'Qamar Javed Bajwa's Behaviour Changed After 2019': Imran Khan Levels Allegations Against Ex-Army Chief

Former Pakistan’s army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s behaviour changed after being granted an extension as the military’s head in 2019, former prime minister Imran Khan claimed.

“General Bajwa changed after the extension and compromised with the Sharif. He decided, at that time, to give them the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)," Imran Khan said while speaking in an interview with a private channel, according to The News International.

Imran Khan said there were two Gen Bajwas, one before the extension and one after it.

The former Pakistani PM also claimed that Bajwa hired Hussain Haqqani as the then ambassador of Pakistan to the United States and said that Haqqani joined the office through the Foreign Office, without any information.

“They met Haqqani in Dubai and hired him in September 2021," Khan said.

Khan added that Haqqani began lobbying against him in the US and promoted General (retd) Bajwa, according to the report.

Khan, 70, was ousted from power in April last year through a vote of no-confidence.

“Gen Bajwa would repeatedly tell us to focus on the economy and forget about accountability," Khan said.

“Mr X and Mr Y asserted their pressure in Punjab and threatened our people to join the PML-N," he added.

Imran Khan also laid the blame of getting deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif disqualified in the Panama Papers case on Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“He (Bajwa) had sent two brigadiers who proved Nawaz was involved in the Panama case. This is why Nawaz is not forgiving Bajwa," he said.

He further said that the allegations regariding the Tosh­a­­khana case against him were made a big deal out of it for no reason.

The claims come nearly a year after Imran Khan was ousted from the PM’s post resulting in a political crisis in Pakistan.

