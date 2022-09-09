Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96: Modi, Liz Truss & Other Top Leaders Mourn 'Irreparable Loss' of British Monarch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several world leaders offered condolences after the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, aged 96. A statement released by Buckingham Palace stated “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

In another tweet, he recalled meeting Queen Elizabeth during his visit to UL in 2015 and 2018. “I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said, “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her."

The White House said “our hearts go to the people of the United Kingdom, to the queen and to her family." “Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the queen, goes (sic) to the people of the United Kingdom," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who learned of the news from reporters as she was holding her regular news conference. She said President Joe Biden would address the queen’s death.

“Our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom-and this is something that the president has said himself-has grown stronger and stronger," Jean-Pierre said. “And it is one of our- the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies."

Former US President Barack Obama in a statement said, “Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “As the United Kingdom’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth."

“Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership," he said.

European Council President Charles Mitchel said, “Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide. Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said, “On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth." “Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “For the past 70 years Her Majesty has served as a figure of dignity, honor and stability for her country and for the world." “My thoughts and prayers are with the @RoyalFamily, friends and the people of the United Kingdom as they mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" he said in a tweet. He further said, “For the past 70 years Her Majesty has served as a figure of dignity, honor and stability for her country and for the world. The people of Israel are grateful for Her Majesty’s service and hope she may rest in peace."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the Queen “leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service." In a tweet, he said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeu said, “It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Dutch King Willem-Alexander said the Queen was steadfast, wise and dedicated her long life to serving the British people. “We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time," a statement said.

The royal house of Norway in a statement said, “The Royal Family is deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away."

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden said, “With sadness, my family and I have today received the news that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away. The Queen served Her countries and the Commonwealth with an outstanding devotion and sense of duty. She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but internationally. In addition, she has always been a good friend to my family and a link to our shared family history."

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, Queen Elizabeth ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive. “Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution," he said.

“Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held office for such a long time have been an unceasing source of admiration for generations," he added.

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also expressed condolences and said, “It is with great sorrow that I learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. HM the Queen was a shining example of public service, resilience and devotion to one’s country and the greater community of nations."

He also said the people of Maldives have extended sincere condolences to His Majesty the King and members of the

royal family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people & government of the UK."

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis paid respect to the Queen and said her reign spanning seven decades shaped modern history. “Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s reign, spanning 7 decades, shaped modern history & is an exceptional symbol of loyalty & commitment to the public service. Romanians stand by the British people and the Royal Family," he said in a tweet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also offered condolences and said, “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Former British Prime Minister John Major said, ‘We have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years."

