Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Updates: 8 Grandkids Hold Vigil Around Coffin; Prez Murmu, Biden Arrive in London

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Updates: Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain’s longest-serving monarch. King Charles III’s sons Prince William and his brother Prince Harry stood guard around the crowned casket in London’s Westminster Hall as members of the public, who had waited several hours to file past the catafalque, paid their last respects. Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren, aged from 44 to 14, stood silently with their eyes lowered.

William and Harry, Prince Andrew’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Princess Anne’s children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and Prince Edward’s children Louise and James silently stood guard around their grandmother’s casket.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her summer residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall before the funeral at Westminster Abbey on the morning of September 19.

Several world leaders travelled to the United Kingdom to honour Queen Elizabeth’s long reign.

Here are updates from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral:

• Harry, Meghan Markle’s Affectionate Gesture at Queen Elizabeth II’s Service: The affectionate gestures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the talk of the town as a majority of the royal family members opted to use conservative body language while making public appearances during the mourning period. At one point, Meghan Markle was spotted placing her hand on Harry’s back to comfort Harry. They also held hands as they walked outside. Moreover, Markle barely left Harry’s side to only comfort the grieving people.

• Man Arrested After Trying to Rush Towards Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin: A man who appeared to rush towards Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall has reportedly been taken into custody. The man allegedly ran towards Her Majesty, who is lying-in-state in the London building until her funeral proceedings begin early Monday. The man darted out of the line passing the catafalque, managed to climb the steps and touch the coffin.

• Long Wait to Catch a Glimpse of Queen’s Coffin: Mourners have faced waits of up to 25 hours as queues have snaked for miles along the River Thames. Admission to the line looks set to be closed at some point on Sunday. IT worker Shaun Mayo, 27, was among those relieved to have made it to Westminster Hall after queuing for 14 hours to pay his respects. “It was incredibly emotional. She was like the nation’s granny," he told AFP.

• Pope Francis Will Not Attend Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Pope Francis will not attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London next week, instead sending his de-facto foreign minister, the Vatican said. “The Most Reverend Paul Gallagher, secretary for relations with states and international organisations, will represent Pope Francis at the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it said in a statement.

• King Charles, Prince William’s Surprise Visit: King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise visit to long line of people waiting to file past late queen’s coffin.

• Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Attend Funeral: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be travelling to the United Kingdom to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, the foreign ministry said here on Saturday. Prime Minister Sharif has been invited by the British government for the solemn occasion, it said.

• Camilla Hails Queen Elizabeth, a ‘Solitary Woman’ in a Man’s World: Britain’s new Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute Sunday to Queen Elizabeth II for carving her own role as a “solitary woman" in a world dominated by men. In her first public comments broadcast since Queen Elizabeth’s death, King Charles III’s wife said it must have been “so difficult" for the late monarch, who inherited the throne in 1952 when she was just 25 years old.

• Malta Remembers Queen: A dilapidated villa outside Malta’s capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her husband lived for a fondly recalled period before she became queen has become a focal point of Malta’s remembrance of the late monarch and her ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean.

• Biden to Pay Tributes to Queen in Lying State: U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands of people who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state. Biden will later join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals from around the globe for a reception ahead of the grand state funeral for Elizabeth on Monday.

• Biden Arrives in London: US President Joe Biden has arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The president was expected to sign the official condolence book and attend a reception Sunday at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III before attending the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

• President Murmu Arrives in London for Queen’s Funeral: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Saturday evening to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. President Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK, during which she will attend Monday’s funeral service and is also invited to a reception for world leaders hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III on Sunday evening.

