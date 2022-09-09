Queen Elizabeth II's Death LIVE Updates: King Charles III Pays Tribute to His 'Beloved Mother'; Biden Praises Late Queen's 'Unmatched Dignity'

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death LIVE Updates: Britain’s new king, Charles III, said Thursday that queen Elizabeth II was a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother” who would be missed around the world. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several world leaders offered condolences after the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, aged 96. A statement released by Buckingham Palace stated “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour." READ MORE
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. The 96-year-old British monarch had witnessed some big events in modern history from the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy to the death of Princess Diana, Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.
News18 looks back at the historic events that took place during her 70-year reign: READ MORE
It is a tremendous loss for the people of England and the world. She was known to be a very sensitive person, very human in her outlook and clearly a woman of substance. I wish King Charles the very best in his work and congratulate him on assuming the Monarchy: Union Min Piyush Goyal
Many Hong Kongers took to social media on Friday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, a woman affectionately nicknamed “boss lady" among older residents in a city that was one of Britain’s last colonies. Elizabeth visited Hong Kong twice during her reign, while her son — now King Charles III — was present for the handover to China in 1997.
“My grandmother who raised me always spoke of the ‘boss lady’, I heard about her so much she felt like family… Today it’s like a family member passed away," Facebook user Vincent Lam wrote. “It’s the end of an era… Thank you for your lifetime of devotion," read another post on the Facebook group Hong Kong Reminiscence that garnered nearly 4,000 likes within hours of Elizabeth’s death, news of which broke overnight in the city.
Queen Elizabeth II: 1926-2022 | The longest-reigning living monarch, Elizabeth became queen in 1952 at the age of 25 following the death of her father, King George VI. READ MORE
Queen Elizabeth II, who was kept under medical supervision, breathed her last on Thursday. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades was 96 at the time of her death.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." READ MORE
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who was under “medical supervision", passed away at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Her eldest son Charles (73), who succeeds as king immediately, said that the 96-year-old monarch was a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother" who would be missed around the world. She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch and reigned for 70 years. READ MORE
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden paid tribute Thursday to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity," and said he looked forward to working with her son King Charles, noting their already “close friendship." Biden ordered flags at the White House and other federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff, and also visited the British embassy in Washington to sign a condolence book for the queen. “Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement. “She helped make our relationship special."
Britain’s new king, Charles III, said Thursday that queen Elizabeth II was a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother" who would be missed around the world. Here is the full statement issued by Buckingham Palace after Charles, 73, ascended the throne following his mother’s 70-year reign: “The death of my beloved mother, her majesty the queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held."
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden paid tribute Thursday to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity,” and said he looked forward to working with her son King Charles, noting their already “close friendship.” Biden ordered flags at the White House and other federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff, and also visited the British embassy in Washington to sign a condolence book for the queen. “Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement. “She helped make our relationship special.”
At the embassy, Biden told staff the late queen was “a great lady” and that he was “so delighted I got to meet her.” Biden, 79, noted deep ties between the monarch and the United States, a former British colony. “She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love,'” Biden said in his statement.
The five former living US presidents — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump — together with their wives all issued statements Thursday, paying tribute to the late monarch. Setting aside their political divisions, now as deep as ever in America, the former US leaders were unanimous in their respect for the queen, praising her historic legacy as well as her personal traits.
Obama hailed “a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic, defying the odds and expectations placed on women of her generation.” “She listened deeply, thought strategically and was responsible for considerable diplomatic successes,” he said in a statement. Trump said the queen left an “extraordinary legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.” “Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said on his social network, Truth Social.
The Clintons remembered the queen for “the kindness she showed us,” while the Bushes noted that “tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency.” Biden said he first met the queen in 1982 when he was a US senator and last saw her in June 2021 during his first foreign trip as president — the 14th American president she had met.
“She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection,” the Bidens said. “She, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service.” “In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with the king and the queen consort,” they said, referring to Elizabeth’s son and heir King Charles and his wife. “Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief.”
Flags will also be lowered on US Navy vessels, at military posts and naval stations, and at all American embassies and other facilities abroad, a proclamation from the White House said.
Read the Latest News and Breaking News here