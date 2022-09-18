Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: 2,000 Guests, Large Screens in London, Livestream Across the World | Details

Queen Elizabeth II will finally be laid to rest on Monday, as the whole world watches the funeral of the 96-year-old monarch who died on September 8 after seven decades on the throne.

World leaders, including US president Joe Biden and Indian president Droupadi Murmu, have started arriving in London even as the queen’s funeral is being touted as the “biggest security operation" the British capital has ever seen. While the state funeral at Westminster Abbey will have 2,000 dignitaries and guests in attendance, a committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle will have 800 guests.

The funeral procession will be open for public viewing in London as it travels from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle, while viewers across the world can livestream the event on various platforms, including prominent media channels.

The funeral will cap 10 days of national mourning with hundreds of thousands queuing up to pay their respects at the queen’s lying-in-state.

Where to livestream, how to watch in India

The funeral ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube and other platforms. Media channels like BBC, ITV and Sky News will cover the event in the UK. People can also watch the entire procession live from different parts of the world.

The funeral ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey. Duties will begin at 6.30 am BST (British Summer Time) and the funeral will begin at 11 am. Viewers in India can livestream the funeral from 3.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The funeral will be livestreamed various channels, including BBC One, BBC News, BBC iPlayer, Sky News and Sky News App. People can also watch it on YouTube and Freeview.

In India, you can get all the updates on News18.com as a live blog on the queen’s funeral ceremony and procession will be published.

The funeral in numbers

A total of 2,000 dignitaries and guests will be there at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including US President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the Covid-19 pandemic. Two minutes of silence will be observed at the end of the funeral at Westminster Abbey. There will be 800 guests at a committal service later in the day at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

A public procession will begin at 12.15 pm local time as the queen’s coffin travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London for its onward journey to Windsor. The queen will be buried in a private royal ceremony beside her late husband, Prince Philip, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in the evening.

Over 5,000 military personnel have been deployed throughout the meticulously choreographed operation that began with the queen’s death on September 8 at her Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands. There are 4,416 personnel from the army, 847 from the navy and 686 from the air force. In addition, around 175 armed forces personnel from Commonwealth nations have been involved.

At least 1,650 military personnel will be involved in a pomp-filled procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. A further 1,000 will line the streets along the procession route when the coffin reaches Windsor: 410 military personnel will take part in the procession, 480 will line streets, 150 will be in a guard of honour and line steps and 130 more will fulfil other ceremonial duties.

Over 10,000 police officers have been a part of the security operation. Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said the “hugely complex" policing operation is the biggest in the London force’s history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics that saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

Barriers have been erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace secure. Close to one million people are expected to visit London on Monday, as per transport authorities. Around 250 extra rail services will run to move people in and out of the city.

A mammoth queue, stretching for 8 km, from the Houses of Parliament along the south bank of the River Thames to Southwark Park has prevailed as people visit the queen who is lying in state. The last of the mourners can pay their respects till 6.30 am local time on Monday.

Big Screens, Viewing Areas, Cinemas to Livestream

Large screens across parks and many cinema chains are being prepared to screen the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the UK government said. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said there will be public viewing areas set up in London and Windsor, where the queen will be laid to rest later, a public holiday across the UK.

Big screens will be put up across the UK, including in London’s Hyde Park, Sheffield’s Cathedral Square, Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Carlisle’s Bitts Park, Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park and Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland, DCMS said.

Cinemas are also opening their screens to show the funeral bringing together local communities to commemorate.

Schools, supermarkets to stay shut

Cinemas, schools, shops and supermarkets, several restaurants will stay closed. Fast food joint McDonald’s will also be closed to pay respect to the queen on the day of the funeral.

The UK government had announced last week that September 19 will be a national bank holiday to “allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects" to the queen. Several companies and pubs are yet to take a final call on whether they will declare a holiday or not.

Not just big businesses, even some basic operations will be halted on the day of the state funeral. The official UK government and parliament petitions website has been suspended until further notice. The MeT tweeted saying it will only post daily forecasts and warnings and clarified that it will not post “non-operational" content on Twitter to allow the public to focus on “any potential impactful weather" during the mourning period.

World leaders head to London, massive security challenge

US President Joe Biden and other dignitaries are arriving in London for the queen’s funeral. President Droupadi Murmu reached the British capital and visited Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the queen lying in state and signed the condolence book in her memory at Lancaster House in London. The president offered tributes to the queen and on behalf of the people of India.

Authorities in London are facing the challenge of keeping 500 world leaders safe, without ruffling too many diplomatic feathers. Presidents, prime ministers and royalty will gather offsite before being taken by bus to Westminster Abbey but an exception is being made for Biden, who is expected to arrive in his armoured limousine known as ‘The Beast’.

The funeral involves the biggest security operation London has ever seen, said mayor Sadiq Khan. “It’s been decades since this many world leaders were in one place," he said, adding, “this is unprecedented… in relation to the various things that we’re juggling."

“There could be bad people wanting to cause damage to individuals or to some of our world leaders," Khan said, adding, “so we are working incredibly hard — the police, the security services and many, many others — to make sure this state funeral is as successful as it can be."

The most visible part of the operation is a high-tech control centre near Lambeth Bridge, not far from Parliament. Street drains and garbage bins are being searched and sealed.

On Monday, there will be police spotters on rooftops, sniffer dogs on the streets, marine officers on the River Thames and mounted police on horseback.

Flying drones over central London has been temporarily banned, and Heathrow Airport is grounding scores of flights so that aircraft noise does not disturb the funeral service.

Police have already drawn criticism for arresting several people who staged peaceful protests during events related to the queen’s death and the accession of King Charles III.

Cundy said it had been made clear to officers that “people have a right to protest."

“Our response here in London will be proportionate, it will be balanced, and officers will only be taking action where it is absolutely necessary," he said.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Mark Rowley said the goal was to keep the event safe, “and try to do it in as unobtrusive a way as possible, because this is obviously a solemn occasion".

(With agency inputs)

