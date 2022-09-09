Queen Elizabeth II Reigned for 70 Yrs, Surpassed Only By One Other Ruler. A Look at Longest-Serving Monarchs

On her 21st birthday in 1947, Princess Elizabeth went on the radio and made a promise to Britain and its Commonwealth nations: She pledged that “my whole life, whether it be short or long, will be devoted to your service."

Through 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss. Through Britain’s post-war deprivations, crippling labour unrest and Brexit. Through the messy divorces, embarrassments and scandals of her family. She endured through it all — a reassuring anchor in a fast-changing world.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years and seven months, longer than any other monarch in British history. The previous record was held by her great-great-grandmother queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years, seven months and two days until 1901.

Until her death on Thursday aged 96, Elizabeth was the oldest current monarch and head of state in the world. Only one king has ruled for longer: France’s Louis XIV — more than 72 years between 1643 and 1715. The British Queen surpassed the modern-day record of Thailand’s Bhumibol Adulyadej who reigned for 70 years and four months, until his death in October 2016.

Here’s a look at the world’s longest known reigns:

France’s Louis XIV: The “Sun King" Louis XIV, who reigned for 72 years between 1643 and 1715, is the longest-reigning monarch on record. Born in 1638, Louis ascended to the throne at the age of four. As well as making France Europe’s preeminent power after three major wars, he was a gifted ballet dancer. He married twice and built the immense Palace of Versailles near Paris.

