Queen Elizabeth II Still Has Mild Covid-19 Symptoms, Cancels Online Meetings

Queen Elizabeth II cancelled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

"The monarch has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties", a palace spokesman said.

Officials confirmed the queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum for the 95-year-old queen. The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. (AP) .

