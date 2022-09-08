Queen Elizabeth II, the Last of Her Kind: From Empire to Family, Monarch Lived Many Generations in One Life

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch who died at the age of 96 at Balmoral castle on Thursday, took over the reins from father George VI in 1952 when the mighty Empire – and colonisation everywhere – was all but over.

Monarchy was already ceremonial in the UK. And soon the colonies, too, had only the Commonwealth as a reminder of when the sun won’t set on the Empire. When Brexit revealed an increasingly inward-looking Britain, the royal family did not seem to be a factor in the plans.

Even within the royal family, near the end of her life, there was a generational shift in thinking – the tabloids called it a scandal – when her grandson Prince Harry and his non-royal, half-Black wife Meghan Markle, an American actress, chose to walk away from the ceremonial grandeur even accusing the institution of racism.

Elizabeth’s accession to the throne at the age of 25 was the fourth and last British coronation of the 20th century. Her eldest son, 73-year-old Prince Charles, will take over from her as the royal heir. He has increasingly taken up duties in recent months due to her prolonged ill health.

For most Britons, the 96-year-old head of state was the only monarch they had ever known featuring on stamps, banknotes and coins, and immortalised in popular culture. Her life has been dramatised many times over in literature, art, television and cinema with the latest being Netflix’s The Crown, a gritty depiction of the queen’s life — personal and political.

Record breaker

Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne on February 6 and was in her Platinum Jubilee year. The record-breaking occasion was marked by four days of public events, but she was able to make only two appearances to acknowledge the massive crowds in her home city of London. It was a similar frenzy during her wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947 as well as her coronation in June 1953, which became the first in the country’s history to be fully televised.

Elizabeth was the queen of 15 realms including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu. She also headed the Commonwealth grouping, which comprises 56 nations and takes in more than a quarter of humanity.

Otherwise known to be in the pink of health through most of her reign, the queen had been dogged by health problems related to mobility since October 2021 after an unscheduled night in hospital. It was then that she started announcing a succession of withdrawals from public engagements. In February this year, she got Covid that she said had left her “exhausted".

Family matters

Despite facing scandals in the family as recently as last year, all her children — heir Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, — were by her side at her deathbed, along with grandsons Prince Charles and Prince Harry.

While Meghan and Harry walked out of royal life in 2020, news agencies in the UK have worked overtime to highlight Prince Andrew’s involvement and links with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But, perhaps the biggest and most impactful scandal to hit the royal family and British society, and one that has cast aspersions on Elizabeth’s character time and again, will be the one related to Princess Diana. The international icon and well-loved British royal was a “nemesis of sorts" to Elizabeth even after her tragic and highly controversial death in a car crash on August 31, 1997. Princess Diana’s legacy, her connection to the royal family as the first wife of Charles and mother to William and Harry, is still much speculated upon and regular fodder for the media.

Life and times

Born in London on April 21, 1926, the monarch was christened on May 29 at a private chapel at Buckingham Palace. She became heir apparent after her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated on December 11, 1936, and her father became king. She was only 10 years old then.

She married Greek prince and navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a nephew to the last viceroy of British India Louis Mountbatten, at London’s Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip, her husband of 74 years, died in April 2021 aged 99.

She ascended the throne on the death of her father on February 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on a royal tour. She was crowned on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey. When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were leading the Soviet Union, China and the United States, while Winston Churchill was British prime minister.

She witnessed the coming and going of 15 prime ministers, appointing her last and the third woman to lead UK, Liz Truss, only on Wednesday. But at the end, not only did she witness the withering away of the Empire, it can also be said that from childhood, to girlhood, to womanhood and old age, the monarch lived many generations in one life.

Privy to some of the major happenings around the world — World War II, Cold War, the Iraq War post 9/11, as well as most recent ones like the reoccupation of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the Covid-19 pandemic, and much more — Elizabeth’s legacy will endure as the British royalty fades out into the background, an echo of a past steeped in ceremony and tradition.

