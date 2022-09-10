Queen Elizabeth II's Death LIVE Updates: Charles III to Formally be Proclaimed King Today; Netflix Series The Crown 'Pauses Production'

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death LIVE Updates: King Charles III pledged to follow his mother’s example of “lifelong service” in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Read More
US President Joe Biden said Friday that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain.
“I don’t know the details yet, but I’ll be going," he told reporters.
The date of the funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.
Biden said he had not yet spoken to the queen’s son, King Charles III.
“I know him… I did not call him," he said.
Biden spoke to media before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where he had been giving a speech.
The Princess of Wales has proved a model royal since joining Britain’s most famous family, making poised public appearances while avoiding the harsh criticism doled out to her sister-in-law Meghan.
Catherine, who married the now heir to the throne Prince William in 2011, stepped up appearances as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II retreated from the public eye.
The couple, both 40, played a prominent role during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and have consistently been the most popular royals behind the late monarch in recent years.
She has balanced royal duties, which included a prominent role in Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with being a hands-on mum to her three children.
Catherine won plaudits for effortlessly comforting her youngest son Prince Louis when he became restless during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant earlier this year.
The former Kate Middleton is the daughter of businessman Michael and former air stewardess Carole Middleton.
She began dating William while studying history of art at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.
The couple have been together ever since — bar a brief breakup in 2007 that Kate has said made her “a stronger person".
She worked briefly as a buyer at high-street fashion chain Jigsaw before her marriage at London’s historic Westminster Abbey in 2011, where she wore a lace-sleeved gown by Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton.
William’s choice to marry a “commoner" after a live-in relationship sharply contrasted with his father, the now King Charles III, in his 1981 marriage to 20-year-old aristocrat Diana Spencer, when he was 12 years her senior.
Kate has since given little away about her experiences in joining the royal family, unlike her sister-in-law Meghan, who married William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, in 2018. (AFP)
Argentines wavered between admiration and disillusion in appraising the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, a country with which they share a complex history marred by a territorial war fought brutally on her watch.
The government in Buenos Aires reacted swiftly to news of the monarch’s demise, assuring the British people it shared their grief in this “painful moment."
The Argentine press expressed its open reverence, declaring the queen a “symbol of the 20th century" and describing her as someone “we knew better than our own aunts."
But on the streets, praise for the queen’s record was clouded by lingering hurt over the 1982 war over the Falkland Islands that both countries claim as their own.
“I would have liked the queen to have returned the islands to us before she died," home-maker Maria Lujan Rodriguez, 51, told AFP in Buenos Aires.
Celia Carlen, 88, was another among those to lay flowers at the British embassy in the capital for a “very sensible, balanced" monarch.
The islands, yes, “I think they should give them back to us. But I separate the two things," said Carlen.
During the war, which lasted 74 days and left more than 900 dead — 649 Argentinian and 255 British soldiers as well as three inhabitants of the island — Elizabeth was the target of much vitriol, many say misaddressed.
At the time, fans of football — a sport adopted from Britain to become all but a religion in Argentina — sang songs referring to her as “the most stupid queen." (AFP)
King Charles III on Friday said "thank you" to his "darling mama" Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday at her Balmoral castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. In his first address to the UK and his Commonwealth realms, the 73-year-old King pledged to uphold the "constitutional principles" of the nation as the Queen did "with such unswerving devotion".
The British monarch is mainly a ceremonial figurehead and is generally expected not to intervene in political matters. But as head of state, King Charles will retain some constitutional powers and certain unusual perks. He will also inherit Queen Elizabeth II's private fortune, without having to pay inheritance tax.
According to Variety, Netflix’s The Crown has temporarily halted filming in the aftermath of the Queen’s death.
According to the publication, sources close to series creator Peter Morgan confirmed that series six production would be paused for the time being out of respect.
As Charles becomes Britain’s king, Associated Press has drawn up a list of the first 15 people in order of succession:
Charles — who held his first audience with British Prime Minister Liz Truss as monarch — will be formally proclaimed king to the public at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Saturday. In his address, he said his elder son William, who moves up the line of succession to become heir, would become the new Prince of Wales.
William's wife Kate will also assume the title of Princess of Wales once held by his mother Princess Diana, who died in 1997. Charles also expressed his "love" for his younger son Harry and Harry's wife Meghan who has levelled damaging criticisms against the royal family as the couple broke away to start a new life in the US. Elizabeth II reigned for a record-breaking 70 years, a source of stability in a period of extraordinary change whose death sparked heartfelt tributes from across the world.
King Charles III pledged to follow his mother’s example of “lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking for the first time as monarch from Buckingham Palace, the 73-year-old thanked his “darling mama" for her “love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations".
“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Charles, wearing a black suit and tie, said in an emotional address — in a quote from Hamlet. “As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." As Charles spoke, dignitaries attended a sombre remembrance service for the late queen at St Paul’s Cathedral that saw the first official rendition of the updated national anthem “God Save the King".
In his address, he said his elder son William, who moves up the line of succession to become heir, would become the new Prince of Wales.
William's wife Kate will also assume the title of Princess of Wales once held by his mother Princess Diana, who died in 1997. Charles also expressed his "love" for his younger son Harry and Harry's wife Meghan who has levelled damaging criticisms against the royal family as the couple broke away to start a new life in the US. Elizabeth II reigned for a record-breaking 70 years, a source of stability in a period of extraordinary change whose death sparked heartfelt tributes from across the world.
The new king and other members of the royal family will observe an extended mourning period from Friday until seven days after her funeral. The date of the funeral, which will be attended by heads of state and government, has yet to be officially announced but is expected to be on Monday, September 19. While Britons adjusted to the shock of the departure of their only head of state since the aftermath of World War II, tributes poured in for one of the planet’s most recognisable people.
Flowers were also left at British embassies around the world, including in Moscow — currently at odds with London over the war in Ukraine. Buckingham Palace in London became the epicentre for thousands of mourners, with flowers piling up in a sign of the reverence felt for the queen.
“I came to say a prayer,” said Joan Russell, a 55-year-old project manager from northeast London, with tears running down her cheeks as she looked at the tributes lining the gates. “She has been our monarch all my life and she has led by example, she has learnt, she has listened, wherever you go, she is our stamp,” she added, noting “Charles has had such a great example to follow”.
Premier Truss offered the nation’s support to Charles as she said he now bore an “awesome responsibility” at the start of two days of special tributes to his mother in parliament. “Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear,” she said. Truss lavished praise on the queen as “one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known”.
“Her legacy will endure through the countless people she met, the global history she witnessed and the lives that she touched,” the premier said. While the government has said there is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the period of national mourning, many are doing so as a mark of respect.
The Premier League postponed all matches this weekend, the TUC umbrella body of trade unions postponed its congress due to begin on Sunday, while railway and postal workers halted upcoming strikes over pay, as Britain is gripped by soaring inflation and spiralling energy prices.
Elizabeth’s public appearances had become rarer in the months since she spent an unscheduled night in hospital in October 2021 for undisclosed health tests. She was seen smiling in her last official photographs from Tuesday when she appointed Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign, which started with Winston Churchill in Downing Street. But the queen, visibly thinner and stooped, leant on a walking stick. Her hand was also bruised dark blue-purple, sparking concern.
Jane Barlow, the photographer who took the last public pictures of the queen on Tuesday, said she was “frail” but in “good spirits”. The queen’s closest family members had rushed to be at her bedside Thursday at Balmoral, a private residence set among thousands of acres of rolling grouse moors and forests in the Scottish Highlands.
However, some of her closest relatives — sons Andrew and Edward, and grandsons William and Harry — arrived after she had died that afternoon. Her body is expected to remain there initially before being taken Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. From the Scottish capital, her coffin is due to travel to London on Tuesday for a lying in state accessible to the public.
Officials expect more than one million people to file past the catafalque in Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the parliamentary complex, before the televised funeral service at Westminster Abbey opposite.
