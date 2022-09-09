Queen Elizabeth II, Longest-reigning Monarch in British History, Passes Away At Age of 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who was under “medical supervision", passed away at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Her eldest son Charles (73), who succeeds as king immediately, said that the 96-year-old monarch was a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother" who would be missed around the world. She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch and reigned for 70 years.

Her death was “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family", King Charles III said in a statement, adding, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen’s doctors have expressed concerns for her health. Soon after the announcement, royal family members, including grandson Prince William, arrived at her Scottish estate. Charles and his wife Camilla - Duchess of Cornwall also arrived at Balmoral to be with her. The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was already by her side at the castle.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision, the Buckingham Palace statement had said.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch was suffering from age-related issues since last October and had cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland earlier this week.

‘Irreparable Loss’

Several world leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Queen and called it “irreparable loss’. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said Queen was “loved and admired around the world". “The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world," Truss said in a short address on the steps of Downing Street, just two days after the queen appointed her the UK’s new leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to her and said she was a stalwart who provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life, Modi said, recalling his “memorable" meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was with “deep sadness" that he had learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the royal family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss," he said in message on social media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute he and said the late head of state for both Britain and this Commonwealth nation will “forever remain an important part" of Canada’s history. “She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history," he said, adding that she will be remembered for her “wisdom, compassion and warmth."

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also sent “heartfelt condolences". Other leaders who expressed grief were from Ireland, Poland, Israel, European Union, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Italy among others.

(with inputs from agencies)

