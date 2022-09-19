Queen Elizabeth’s Beloved Horses Leading Coffin Procession Specially Trained to Hear ‘Sobbing’ Sound

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession to Westminster Abbey on Monday was led by four steeds of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, culminating a decades-long bond between the late monarch and her passion for horses.

Canada’s iconic mounted police force played a significant role in the Queen’s funeral as the trained animals: George, Elizabeth, Darby and Sir John, are the latest in a long line of Canadian horses ridden by senior royals during Trooping the Color, the annual parade marking the sovereign’s official birthday. According to the Daily Mail, the horse named ‘Elizabeth’ was given to the Queen as a gift in 2012.

The four ‘Mounties’ were scheduled to lead 199 military horses involved in the state funeral. Of the total, 102 were to be engaged in the central London procession from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch and another 97 in a caravan to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest, according to a ‘The Times’ report.

Advertisement

The steeds were also specially trained to hear crying or distressed sounds ahead of the Queen’s funeral. According to the report, during the state funeral rehearsals, “crying" soldiers threw flowers at the horses several times to make the animals familiar with the sound of “sobbing".

“The relationship with Her Majesty is quite personal," the RCMP’s Sergeant Major Scott Williamson was quoted as saying ahead of the funeral procession. “We are on a no-fail mission."

Queen’s Love for Horses

Known as the “Sport of Kings, horse racing had been the passion of Queen Elizabeth and became an element of her 70-year reign. Her funeral procession being led by the steeds is being viewed as a culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the ‘Mounties’.

Advertisement

The late monarch’s horses has won more than 1,800 races and her annual presence at Royal Ascot and the Epsom Derby reflected a deep personal interest as much as carrying out a royal duty, according to a Reuters report. An enthusiastic owner and breeder, with the Royal Stud at her Sandringham estate, she had a deep knowledge of horse racing and was reported to be happiest when the discussion turned to horses.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here