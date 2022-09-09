Queen Elizabeth’s Last Public Engagement Was With New UK PM Liz Truss, 2 Days Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II, who was kept under medical supervision, breathed her last on Thursday. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades was 96 at the time of her death.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

As per reports, the Queen’s last public engagement was with British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on September 6. During the meeting, the Queen asked Truss to form a new administration and appointed her the PM and First Lord of the Treasury.

Doctors had recommended she be medically supervised and her close family was informed about the doctors’ concerns. Her eldest son, Charles, 73, now succeeds as king immediately, according to centuries of protocol, beginning a new, less certain chapter for the royal family after the queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign. Royal family members, including Prince William, were at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

Notably, this comes a day after the Queen pulled out of a planned meeting with her senior political advisers and was told to rest. The queen has been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25. Elizabeth was also the 40th monarch in a royal line that traces its origin back to Norman King William the Conqueror.

