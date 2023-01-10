Rains Brought by Atmospheric River Batter California; 14 Dead, Hundreds Evacuated

Powerful winter storms in California have forced mass evacuations in Montecito and other coastal counties on the north side of Los Angeles. The storms have led to deaths, including that of a five-year-old boy, who was swept away by flood waters. A motorist who entered a flooded roadway also died, the Los Angeles Times said in its report.

Santa Cruz county, Sacramento, Montecito, San Francisco and swathes of California are affected due to these rains, caused by the atmospheric river and the bomb cyclone.

At least 14 people have died over the past 10 days and California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to the rains. More than 100,000 homes were without power on Monday. US President Joe Biden also declared a federal emergency late Sunday night.

Advertisement

What is causing the storms?

The storms in California, which has now grabbed global attention, is caused due to an atmospheric river.

An atmospheric river is a term used to describe warm plumes of airborne moisture from the Pacific Ocean. This will bring two waves of intense rain to southern parts of the state through Tuesday evening, weather experts said.

The US National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center warned residents that there is a risk of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, with the possibility of brief tornadoes. The weatherman predicts that there will be another storm this weekend.

What next for Southern California?

The storm is approaching Los Angeles, Orange County and southern parts of the states and certain areas received more than 254 mm of rain, forcing people to remain indoors.

Advertisement

Creeks, a North American term for small streams or tributaries, overflowed and looked like mini rivers with waters gushing through them due to the rains.

American celebrity Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to post a video of her standing in front of a creek, through which water was seen gushing at a high speed.

Advertisement

She tells her followers that she and others living in Montecito - a town known for housing several stars like Larry David, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry and even royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - were asked to evacuate due to fear of landslides.

Residents of Montecito were reminded of the devastating January 2018 mudslides that led to deaths of at least 23 people, destroyed over 100 homes and caused damages worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Advertisement

Local residents speaking to the Los Angeles Times said they could hear the sound of “tumbling boulders emanating from the muddy water."

Some residents also told the Los Angeles Times that they were forced to evacuate to temporary shelters.

An expert speaking to the newspaper said that Montecito is prone to mudslides because it sits at the foot of a mountain range that was ravaged by fire five years ago.

Advertisement

Hundreds of square miles (kilometers) of land were scorched in 2017 and 2018, denuding the hillsides of the vegetation that normally keeps soil in place, news agency AFP said.

Southwestern California was put under warning and residents were asked to watch out for floods, high wind and high surf throughout the day by the National Weather Service. The warning remains active for Tuesday as well.

Evacuations were ordered in Ventura county and authorities are worried and keeping an eye on Ventura River as its encampments is a site of homeless encampments.

Ventura County Fire Captain Brian McGrath told the Los Angeles Times that his department rescued 18 people from islands and areas under bridges along the Ventura River.

More Rains

Tony Cipolla, spokesperson for the county Sheriff’s Office, said that owing to rain they were forced to call off the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters on January 9 afternoon (local time).

The 101 Freeway, Santa Barbara Airport and the University of California, Santa Barbara, cancelled classes.

Los Angeles County is likely to receive at least 102mm of rainfall along the coastal areas and its coastal valleys. The mountainous areas of the county could receive up to 203.2 mm of rainfall.

Winds are expected to reach 96.5 kph in the coastal areas and 112.6 kph in mountainous areas. The Los Angeles Times said snow will remain above 7,500 feet.

The beaches in Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Tuesday may witness dangerous rip tides and waves, which could reach 12 feet in some areas. Forecasters expect flooding in small streams and urban areas.

Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties’ residents were put under flood watch advisory as rain and strong winds were spreading into Orange and southwestern San Bernardino counties on Monday.

Forecasters predict that these conditions could also persist for another week.

Residents living in Toro Canyon, Serena Park, Padaro Lane from Via Real to Santa Claus Lane and Sycamore Canyon, and all campgrounds from Rincon Beach to Gaviota Beach were told to evacuate, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Business owners in Santa Barbara were disappointed seeing the flooding caused by the rain. Californians making their way back to Los Angeles and other rain-affected areas of the state were even forced to spend their nights inside their vehicles as hotels were booked.

On Monday evening, Santa Barbara County received 337.82 mm rainfall (measured at San Marcos Pass), Ventura County received 312.42 mm rainfall (measured at Nordhoff Ridge) and San Luis Obispo County received 292.1 mm rainfall (measured at Rocky Butte).

Read all the Latest News here