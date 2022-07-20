Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected Sri Lankan President by Fellow Parliamentarians

Acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe was chosen by his fellow parliamentarians as Sri Lanka’s next president on Wednesday. Fellow parliament members chose Ranil Wickremesinghe as their leader but the decision is likely to earn the ire of Sri Lankans who view the former prime minister as close to the ousted Rajapaksas.

Ranil Wickremesinghe of the United National Party (UNP) defeated Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s (SLPP) Dullas Alahapperuma and the other contender Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) who failed to win maximum number of votes. Ranil Wickremesinghe earned 134 votes.

There were speculations that some MPs of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will vote for Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The SLPP youth wing also extended their support to him on Tuesday evening.

Ranil, whose private residence was torched by protesters, will have to regain the trust of Sri Lankans and reshape the economy to meet the needs of the people who are facing food shortages, lack of essential medicines, fuel shortages and energy crisis.

He remains unpopular for calling an emergency across Sri Lanka to quell the protests.

He will also face calls to abolish the power of executive presidency and it remains to be seen how he tackles those demands.

Wickremesinghe has been called ‘Ranil Rajapaksa’ for his close ties to the Rajapaksa clan who have been held responsible for the crisis Sri Lanka finds itself in.

However, Ranil Wickremesinghe is a veteran in Sri Lankan politics. The septuagenarian is a lawyer by profession. He was chosen as a member of the parliament in 1977.

His ascent started in 1989 during the presidency of the Ranasinghe Premadasa. He was elected prime minister of Sri Lanka for the first time in 1993 following the assassination of Premadasa, under the presidency of DB Wijetunga.

He was also chosen as the leader of the United National Party (UNP) following the 1994 assassination of Gamini Dissanayake.

He earlier contested for presidency in 2005 but lost to former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa by a margin of 150,000 votes. His time as a lawmaker has been mired with controversies related to favouritism in appointments made to the Sri Lankan central bank.

His image was also dented following the 2019 Easter bombings where it was said that miscommunication between him and former president Maithripala Sirisena led to security failure leading to deaths of 260 people.

