'Rashid Sanook is Now UK PM': US Prez Biden's Congrats to Rishi Goes Wrong in Diwali Address

US President Joe Biden made yet another gaffe on Monday at a White House event commemorating the Diwali festival. Speaking at the event, he congratulated Rishi Sunak on his election as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

During his speech on Monday, President Biden mispronounced Sunak’s name, referring to him as “Rashid Sanook." The video of Biden’s gaffe has gone viral.

“We’ve got news that Rashid Sanook is now the prime minister," Biden said. “As my brother would say ‘go figure’," he added.

Advertisement

He referred to it as a “ground-breaking milestone" in the same speech. Along with other pages sharing the moment, Biden has been mocked by conservatives and commentators, with some questioning his ability to lead the United States.

Biden made history when he chose Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2020. Harris is now the US vice president and the country’s second-most powerful person after him. She is the first person of Indian origin to be elected to the position.

Sunak is Britain’s third Prime Minister this year, following the resignation of Liz Truss after only 49 days in office.

Sunak’s parents, retired doctor Yashvir and pharmacist Usha Sunak, are of Indian origin and immigrated to the UK from Kenya in the 1960s. He is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy. They have two children. Sunak was born in the city of Southampton.

His grandparents were born in Gujranwala, which is located in modern-day Punjab province of Pakistan.

Read all the Latest News here