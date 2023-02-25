Home » News » World » Rasmussen Report Shows Nikki Haley Leading Biden but Trailing Former Boss Donald Trump

Rasmussen Report Shows Nikki Haley Leading Biden but Trailing Former Boss Donald Trump

Nikki Haley trailed her former boss Donald Trump in the Rasmussen Report survey

PTI

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 08:05 IST

Washington, United States

Republican Nikki Haley in a recent opinion poll was favoured over Biden but trailed Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)

Less than a fortnight after entering the race to the White House, Indian-American Nikki Haley is leading against President Joe Biden in a hypothetical match, a latest opinion poll said on Friday.

But she trails badly against leading GOP candidate former president Donald Trump, Rasmussen Report said based on a survey it conducted between February 16 to 19.

Surprisingly, Haley, 51, as per the survey has the support of 18 per cent of the Democrats, reflecting her outreach and support base outside of her traditional Republican party.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that, if the 2024 election were between Haley and Biden, 45 per cent of likely US voters would vote for Haley and 41 per cent would vote for Biden," the report said.

According to the report, Haley received 18 per cent of the Democratic support to Biden’s 74 per cent in a hypothetical faceoff with the current White House incumbent.

Among the Republicans she comes at the third position after Trump (52 per cent) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (24 per cent).

last updated: February 25, 2023, 08:05 IST
