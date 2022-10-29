Ready for 7th Test, Record Missile Fire, Worried West: Why is World 'Holding Breath' over N Korea's Nuclear Test

Many countries and international bodies including the UN have expressed their concerns over North Korea’s alleged use of nuclear weapons. This comes in the backdrop North Korean leader Kim Jong Un telling the world last month that the country has developed nuclear weapons and will never give them up.

There is also a growing possibility that North Korea might carry out a nuclear bomb test, the head of the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said.

The country, on Friday, fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast. The launch comes at a time of growing fears that North Korea is readying for its first nuclear test since 2017, was the latest in a record year of tests, whether of short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), or others.

Advertisement

The UN nuclear chief has said that a new nuclear test explosion by North Korea “would be yet another confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning." Rafael Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency sees preparations for a seventh test but has no indication of whether an atomic blast is imminent.

The International Atomic Energy Agency also said that the world is holding its breath over the possibility that North Korea might undertake a nuclear bomb test.

Why is the World Worried?

Advertisement

North Korea held six nuclear tests there from 2006 to 2017. The United States and its allies are concerned that the country may be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, something that would be highly unwelcome to the Biden administration ahead of mid-term elections early next month.

North Korea has rejected US calls to return to talks. A seventh North Korean nuclear test would be further “confirmation of a programme which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning," the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Moreover, a report in CNN suggested that North Korea may have produced enough fissile material to build between 45 and 55 nuclear weapons. The United States has been warning since April that Pyongyang is preparing to undertake nuclear bomb test after a five-year hiatus.

It has also been testing a variety of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles. It is testing missiles with longer and longer ranges.

Record Firing This Year

Advertisement

North Korea has staged a record number of missile launches this year, with reports claiming the number to be over 20.

The firing of missiles is believed to make the country ready for a seventh underground nuclear test.

Advertisement

What has North Korea Said?

North Korea has claimed that its missile launches are in response to the threat posed by the US and its South Korean allies.

The recent firing of two SRBMs was in response to South Korea’s two weeks of major drills aimed at deterring its neighbour. North Korea has said its recent missile launches were in protest against the joint exercises, which it says are provocative and a rehearsal for an invasion.

The country is angered by South Korea’s military exercises with the US in recent months — including joint military drills that involved the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and accompanying ships — and fired hundreds of artillery shells off its coast last week in what it called a warning to its southern neighbour.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here