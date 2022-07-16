‘Ready for Spellcheck’: Sunak’s Reply to Critics Mocking Him over Poll Billboard Typo

Rishi Sunak challenged his critics who tried to roast him over a typo in his campaign banner this Friday.

The former Chancellor to the Exchequer participated in the ConservativeHome hustings on Friday where eagle-eyed critics found the spelling of ‘campaign’ misspelled as ‘campiaign’ in one of the posters promoting his bid.

The typo was seen below the QR code which leads to Sunak’s campaign website ‘Ready For Rishi’. “New language invented by Rishi Sunak campaign or should we say ‘campiaign’. Attention to detail needed by the next leader. #campiaign," a Twitter user said.

Twitter users took potshots at Rishi Sunak for failing to see the typo and questioning his claim. Guido Fawkes and other right-wing political website owners and commentators also commented on Rishi’s gaffe.

Huffpost UK editor Ned Simons simply tweeted: ‘Join the campiaign’. Guido Fawkes commented on the tweet: ‘Slick’.

However, Rishi Sunak took the criticism in his stride and remodelled his campaign branding and slogan and tweeted a photo which said: ‘Ready For Spellcheck’, a quip on ‘Ready For Rishi’.

Rishi Sunak is being tipped to be the United Kingdom’s first brown prime minister but challenges from Truss and Penny Mordaunt mean that the race is far from over.

At the leadership debate held on Friday evening, Sunak clashed with Truss over rising inflation and tax cuts and overall economic policy.

“We have to be honest, borrowing your way out of inflation isn’t a plan, it’s a fairy tale," Sunak was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. Truss countered by saying that the former chancellor to the exchequer ‘cannot tax his way to grace’ while hurting business investment.

According to UK news agencies, all the frontrunners received tepid responses from the viewers present.

The new Conservative Party leader will be announced on September 5 but the race is still on with Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt ready to fight for gaining more Conservative votes ahead of July 21 following which the candidates will be whittled down to two after which party members will vote for the leader they want.

More than 200,000 Conservative Party members will cast their votes to select their new leader.

(with inputs from Reuters and Evening Standard)

