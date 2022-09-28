‘Ready to Cooperate’: PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to Push for Stronger India-Italy Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Giorgia Meloni, the leader of a right-wing coalition on Wednesday after she won the snap elections held in Italy earlier this week.

PM Modi said he looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations between both countries. “Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Meloni also responded by saying that she would cooperate with PM Modi and push for stronger ties between both countries.

“Many thanks @narendramodi! Ready to cooperate with you and your government on international stability and all the other global challenges," Meloni tweeted.

Meloni’s rise has created concern for Europe’s left and center-leaning governments including those in France and Germany as many fear it will affect their joint response to Russian aggression in Ukraine. Some quarters of the European Union fear that Meloni, along with another right-wing leader, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, could hurt EU unity.

Meloni however on Wednesday took steps to assuage concerns regarding joint response to Russian aggression and said Ukraine can bank on Italy. “You know that you can count on our loyal support for the cause of the freedom of Ukrainian people. Stay strong and keep your faith steadfast!," Meloni tweeted.

Meloni’s tweet was in response to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s tweet congratulating her on her victory.

Meloni and her coalition partners will now hold meetings to discuss measures to tackle rising costs, inflation and energy prices, and relations with European neighbours who are wary of her.

The Italian parliament is set to convene on October 23 and will elect the Senate and Chamber presidents. President Sergio Mattarella will begin consultations on who should lead the new government after this process is completed.

