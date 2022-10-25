‘Real Boss’ Larry The Cat Steals Show During Rishi Sunak's First Speech; See Pic

As Rishi Sunak stood behind the podium to deliver his first speech as the British Prime Minister on Tuesday, Larry the cat, posed in the same way just a few meters away from him.

A photo tweeted by an unofficial account of Larry, is now making rounds on the internet and shows the cat sitting near a street light, as if addressing an audience during Sunak’s six-minute speech.

Larry called itself the “real boss" and tweeted saying, “my old pal Faisal Islam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here."

Advertisement

Larry is a rescued cat who was chosen by the Downing street staff, and has been in and around the premises since 2011. It has been around during the times of five prime ministers -David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and now Sunak.

Larry’s twitter account, @Number10cat, calls itself ‘Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.’ The account is famous for its sardonic posts by the cat.

As Sunak took office, Larry reacted by saying, “Rishi Sunak is becoming Prime Minister. His family is loaded so caviar and lobster on the menu for me from tomorrow."

In his first speech, Sunak acknowleded the mistakes of his predecessor Liz Truss, and vowed to fix the economy, lead with integrity and fulfil the promises of the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto.

“Our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of COVID still lingers. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over, " Sunak said.

He further said, “I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change."

Read all the Latest News here