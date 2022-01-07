Home » News » World » 'Real' Risk of Fresh Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Warns NATO Chief

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds an online news conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the US would not take decisions on European security without Europe at the table.

AFP
Updated: January 07, 2022, 22:30 IST

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday there remains a “real" risk of a fresh Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he insisted the US would not take decisions on European security without Europe at the table.

“The risk of conflict is real. Russia’s aggressive actions seriously undermine the security order in Europe," Stoltenberg said after a video meeting of NATO foreign ministers ahead of talks with Moscow next week.

