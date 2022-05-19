Home » News » World » Record 59.1 Million People Internally Displaced Worldwide: Report

Record 59.1 Million People Internally Displaced Worldwide: Report

Ukrainian refugees wait inside a train for departure to Berlin at the main train station after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Krakow, Poland, March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Ukrainian refugees wait inside a train for departure to Berlin at the main train station after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Krakow, Poland, March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Some 59.1 million people were registered as internally displaced worldwide in 2021 -- an all-time record expected to be broken again this year amid mass displacement in Ukraine

Advertisement
AFP
Geneva // Updated: May 19, 2022, 13:38 IST

Conflicts and natural disasters forced tens of millions to flee within their own country last year, pushing the number of internally displaced people to a record high, monitors said Thursday.

Some 59.1 million people were registered as internally displaced worldwide in 2021 — an all-time record expected to be broken again this year amid mass displacement in Ukraine, according to a joint report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 19, 2022, 13:38 IST