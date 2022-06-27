Record-breaking Heat Wave Forces Tokyo To Urge Residents To Turn Off Lights For 3 Hours

The Japanese government urged Tokyo residents and residents in surrounding areas to use less electricity this Monday. The government issued a warning that supplies will be strained as Japan faces an unprecedented heatwave.

The Japanese ministry of economy, trade and industry said demand for power will be ‘severe’ on Monday. Heatwaves led to soaring temperatures on Monday with mercury levels rising to 35°C and is expected to hover around that range until Sunday.

Isezaki, northwest of Tokyo, saw a rise of 40.2°C, making it the highest temperature ever recorded in June for Japan.

Advertisement

The directions by the ministry were extended to cover the same time on Tuesday.

While residents were urged to turn off the lights, air conditioners were allowed to run to offer respite from the sweltering heat.

“We ask the public to reduce energy consumption during the early evening hours when the reserve ratio falls," Yoshihiko Isozaki, deputy chief cabinet secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Residents were asked to turn off unnecessary lights for three hours from 3pm Tokyo time.

The Japanese ministry said excess generating capacity for electricity was expected to drop to 3.7% on Monday.

More than 40 people were taken to the hospital as they suffered from heatstroke, according to broadcaster NHK. While another report surfaced that a 94-year-old man may have died due to the heat.

The situation is further exacerbated due to the early end to the rainy season. The rainy season in Japan ended on Monday, a full 22 days earlier than usual, marking the first time the rainy season has ended this early since records began in 1951, AFP reported.

The Japanese Meteorological Association declared the rainy season over in the Kanto region, home to Tokyo, Koshin, Tokai and part of southern Kyushu.

Advertisement

Japanese residents speaking to news agency AFP recall facing hot temperatures in July and August but never to this extent in June.

Climate change raises the chances of record-breaking heat waves becoming more common. In southeast Asia, the northern parts of India and Pakistan also faced crippling heat waves putting lives of millions at risk.

Japanese providers said people are working to increase supply to meet rising demand.

Advertisement

(with inputs from Nikkei Asia, NHK, the BBC and AFP)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.