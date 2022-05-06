‘Representation Matters’: Jen Psaki Welcomes Successor Karine Jean-Pierre In Series Of Tweets

As Jen Psaki leaves as White House press secretary, paving the way for Karine Jean-Pierre to take on the position, she left a series of tweets praising her successor. Psaki said Karine’s elevation to the post is an example of how representation matters and will allow many to dream big.

“She will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary. Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible," Psaki said.

Psaki also said that Karine Jean-Pierre is someone who is a ‘great’ human being. “She is passionate. She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human. Plus, she has a great sense of humour," Psaki tweeted.

Karine Jean-Pierre, before her elevation, was the second Black and first LGBTQIA+ person to work as deputy press secretary. The other Black woman, Judy Smith, was deputy White House press secretary, during George HW Bush’s presidency in 1991.

Before joining the Biden administration, Jean-Pierre was part of former US president Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012 and also on Biden’s campaign in 2020. “This is a historic moment and it’s not lost on me. I understand how important it is for so many people," Karine said.

“You’ll be knocked down and you’ll have some tough times and it won’t be easy all the time but the rewards are pretty amazing, especially if you stay true to yourself," Karine further added.

Born in Martinique to Haitian parents who immigrated to the United States, Karine said that her background made her determined. She, along with her partner, who is a CNN journalist, is also a mother to a daughter and will begin her duties behind the podium at White House’s briefing room from this month itself.

Jen Psaki, according to a report by news agency AFP, is rumoured to join broadcast agency MSNBC after leaving the White House. Psaki, however, did not comment or confirm this development and remained tight-lipped regarding her future plans.

