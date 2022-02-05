Rescuers Inch Closer To Rayan As World Waits With Bated Breath For Hopeful News

Rescuers on Sunday were still struggling to rescue five-year old Moroccan child Rayan from the well shaft where he has been stuck since last Tuesday - an operation which has now garnered international attention. According to reports by news agencies TF1 and Morocco World News, rescue officials have said that they were few metres close to the spot where Rayan is stuck.

They cited increased risk of landslides as a reason for the delay in the rescue operation while also highlighting that any mishap could also put the rescuers at risk.

The five-year old is trapped underground for more than four days, sparking empathetic messages and prayers from all over the globe.

Rayan, who hails from the remote village of Ighrane in Chefchaouen province of the north African monarchy, fell about 32 metres down a tight, empty shaft near his home.

Abdesalam Makoudi, a rescuer who is leading the operation, told AFP that at one point they felt that tiredness was kicking in. The operation was tough and involved engineers and topographers due to the mix of rocky and sandy soils. The reporters from AFP present at the spot said that there were palpable tensions but despite that people present cheered the rescuers on.

Moroccan footballers Achraf Hakimi, Youssef En-Nssyri, Roman Sais, Salim Amallah, Nayef Aguerd, and Zakaria Aboukhlal posted messages of solidarity on social media hoping that the child is rescued and all is well. Algerian national team star and captain Riyad Mahrez also posted messages praying for the child’s quick rescue.

Algeria is often considered a regional rival to Morocco but many Alegrians on social media put their divide aside to pray for Rayan.

Moroccans as well as people from the Arab-speaking nations and even French citizens poured over live streams on social media sites from the rescue site. Images shared by news agencies and private streams from the rescue site saw several hundreds standing at the rescue site praying for the child’s quick recovery. The US Embassy in Morocco also posted messages praying for his quick rescue.

