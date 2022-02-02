Ri Sol Ju, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s Wife, Appears In Public After 5 Months

Kim Jong Un was seen with his wife Ri Sol Ju for the first time in nearly five months when both attended a performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital Pyongyang on Wednesday.

The family members of Kim Jong Un have kept a low profile owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year both were spotted together as Kim extended his greetings to citizens in Pyongyang.

The last time Ri Sol Ju was seen in public was in the month of September last year when she along with Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun. The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun houses the embalmed bodies of Kim’s late grandfather and father Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. “When (Kim) appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of ‘Hurrah!," North Korean state-run media KCNA said in a report accessed by news agency Reuters.

Ri’s appearance with Kim on several occasions was in contrast with his father who was barely seen in the public with his wife. Ri, according to South Korean National Intelligence Service, maintained a low profile due to Covid-19, though North Korea denies any transmission of Covid-19 in its soil.

The National Intelligence Service however, said that Ri was playing and remains in good health along with Kim’s children. Kim Jong Un and Ri Sol Ju have been pictured together on social, business and even military outings. In 2012, both of them visited a sub-unit under the Korean People’s Army Unit 552. They were also met with a thunderous applause that year when both of them attended a football match and a musical concert.

The other woman who was seen with Kim was his sister Kim Yo Jong who heads the propaganda and agitation department of North Korea. She shot to the spotlight when she attended all three face-to-face meetings between then-President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, as his confidante and advisor.

