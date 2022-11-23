Rishi Sunak Faces Rebellion from Party as 47 MPs Move Amendment Against Housebuilding Targets

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a rebellion of around 50 MPs who are opposing the government’s housebuilding plans and demanding an end to the targets given to councils.

47 Tory MPs, led by the former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, have signed an amendment to remove the mandatory local housing targets and make them advisory only, The Guardian reported.

The move is backed by former cabinet ministers, including Damian Green, Esther McVey, Priti Patel, Chris Grayling and Iain Duncan Smith. Other prominent members who have opposed include Tracey Crouch, Treasury select committee chair Harriett Baldwin, foreign affairs committee chair Alicia Kearns and Maria Miller, the report added.

The government is now set to vote on the bill on Monday amid a standoff with rebels and promising further engagement on their concerns. If the Labour and other opposition parties back the rebels, then the government, with a working majority of 69, faces defeat.

The housebuilding has long been a point of friction within the Conservative Party, which traditionally dominates in rural areas.

The rebels, concerned about a backlash in their constituency, argue that local communities should have more say over where homes are built.

“A central target cannot recognize the different pressures in different parts of the country," Damian Green, a potential rebel wrote in the ConservativeHome website.

“National averages for house prices are meaningless in the real world because the same house will be many times the price on the outskirts of Sevenoaks as the outskirts of Sunderland. This is precisely why we need local decisions, expressed in local plans, about the scale of development needed in each area," Green added.

The MPs have revolted after both Sunak and former PM Liz Truss said they would relax rules on housebuilding during the leadership contest.

The Conservatives have promised to build 3 lakh new homes every year by the mid-2020s, but efforts by former PM Boris Johnson to implement a planning policy to enable a significant ramping up of housebuilding foundered amid divisions in his party.

Construction started on almost 206,000 new dwellings in 2021-22, according to Office for National Statistics data.

