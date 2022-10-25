Rishi Sunak News LIVE Updates: Inheriting Economy in Crisis, UK's 1st Indian Origin PM on Tight Schedule in Noon; Biden Says 'Ground-breaking'

UK PM LIVE Updates: Britain’s new prime minister, set to be former finance minister Rishi Sunak, inherits a UK economy that was headed for recession even before the recent turmoil triggered by Liz Truss. He vowed Monday to bring “stability and unity” at a time of economic crisis, after he was named the beleaguered Conservatives’ new leader.

Outgoing Prime Minister Truss resigned after her budget of tax cuts funded by debt sent shockwaves through markets, crashing the pound. Sunak, 42, a Hindu, will be the UK’s first prime minister of colour following the implosion of Liz Truss’s premiership after just 44 days.

Truss will hold a final cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning before submitting her resignation to King Charles III, who will then appoint Sunak as PM, Downing Street said.

Data Monday showed Britain’s economic downturn has worsened in October, with private-sector output at a 21-month low.

Penny Mordaunt announced in a tweet that she is dropping out of the race and backing Sunak as UK Prime Minister. Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss also announced her full support for her successor.

Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in UK’s political history as she served only for 40 days. It should also be noted that Truss defeated Rishi Sunak, 40 days earlier, on September 5.

Sunak becomes the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but the former chancellor to the exchequer has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu.

