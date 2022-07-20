Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss to be UK’s Next PM As Rival Penny Mordaunt Knocked Out

The final two candidates in the race to become the next UK prime minister are Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, with rival Penny Mordaunt knocked out of the contest on Wednesday.

Eleven candidates had originally put their names forward, but in a fifth and final ballot of Conservative lawmakers, Sunak topped the leadership contest with 137 votes, while Truss secured 113 votes. Junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt was kicked out of the race with 105 votes.

Either Sunak or Liz Truss will be chosen in a ballot of 180,000 Conservative members to be the party’s new leader. The winner will be announced on September 5 and will automatically become Britain’s new prime minister. The new incumbent at 10 Downing Street will then address his or her first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on September 7.

The fight between the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Liz Truss, who has led the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign secretary is said to be a very tight race. “It’s a very tight race and at this point, impossible to call," the BBC reported after Tuesday’s results.

Sunak, who led the last of five ballots of Tory lawmakers, would be Britain’s youngest prime minister for more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader.

However, despite consecutively topping the five rounds of voting, polls show Truss would beat Sunak in the party members’ contest. All could change as the race will be taken over by the Conservative Party headquarters to organise hustings in different parts of the UK.

The Tory party has witnessed intense weeks of voting since Boris Johnson resigned on July 7 following mass resignations triggered by Sunak and several other Cabinet ministers who said they had lost confidence in his leadership in the wake of a series of scandals at the heart of his government.

Whoever wins on September 5 will also inherit Britain’s worst crisis in decades including inflation being on course to hit 11 per cent annually, stalling growth, rising industrial action and the pound near historic lows against the dollar.

