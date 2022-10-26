Rishi Sunak Slammed for Reappointing Braverman as Home Secretary; Here’s What He Said

As British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak began putting together his cabinet team on Tuesday, he decided to bring back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

Suella Braverman, had recently resigned from the Liz Truss cabinet following a “mistake" in using her private email for ministerial communication in London. She had used her personal email to send an official document to a colleague.

Her reappointment has drawn flak with many people on Twitter questioning her role in the alleged security breach during her term with Truss.

Meanwhile, Sunak came in her defense and said that Braverman made an error of judgement, but was quick to recognize and accept her mistake.

Braverman is also known for her tough stance on immigration. Her remarks bout Indian visa overstayers has earlier caused much damage to the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) talks. She branded Indians as the “largest group of people who overstay" their visas in the UK.

She also landed in a controversy after she blamed the recent riots in Leicester following an India-Pakistan match on the “uncontrolled" migration in the country. “I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country — the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants," she reportedly said.

It remains to be seen how her handlining stances on immigration square off in Sunak’s Cabinet.

Braverman in the past came out in support of Rishi Sunak. In a piece in The Daily Telegraph, she said, “we need unity, stability and efficiency. Rishi Sunak is the only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him.

Apart from Braverman, Kemi Badenoch is staying on in her role as Trade Secretary. Jeremy Hunt is the new Chancellor and James Cleverly will stay in his post as Foreign Secretary despite not being a Sunak loyalist, according to Reuters.

Another close ally, Dominic Raab, who served as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary in the Boris Johnson led Cabinet returned to the twin posts under Sunak. Ben Wallace stays in post as Defence Secretary and Nadhim Zahawi is appointed Tory party chairman and minister without portfolio.

In his address to party colleagues soon and also in his public addresses, Sunak has stressed on unity and stability as his key priorities.

According to close aides, his focus will be on creating a Cabinet of a broad range of talents from across different wings of the Tory party in an attempt to try and unite divided ranks. It marks a sharp contrast to Liz Truss’ approach of appointing her close loyalists and those who backed her leadership bid to Cabinet posts.

