Rishi Sunak Visits Ukraine for First Time Since Assuming UK PM Office, Meets Zelensky

Indian origin United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday paid a visit to Ukraine, for the first time since he assumed office. During his visit to the war-hit nation, Sunak met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Sunak took to Twitter to share glimpses of his meeting with Zelensky. “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Sunak had extended his support for Ukraine at the G20 summit in Indonesia, while confirming a long-planned order for warships from BAE Systems (BAES.L). Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime would hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions, a Reuters report quoted him as saying.

Sunak stressed that Russia’s role in the international system would never be normalised while the war in Ukraine continued.

In support to Ukraine, Britain earlier said it would soon complete delivery of 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles to the Ukraine’s armed forces. Britain also announced delivery of a further 12,000 sleeping kits for extreme cold weather.

