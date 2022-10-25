Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet: Aides, Backers Say New UK PM to Focus on Merit, Experience. Here Are Some Probable Picks

Rishi Sunak will officially assume his duties as UK prime minister after he meets King Charles III and delivers his first address to the people of the country on Tuesday. The attention and the focus is now on who he will select as members of his cabinet.

British media outlet The Telegraph said in a report that even Sunak’s backers are in the dark regarding who will be included in the cabinet and to what role.

A person familiar with the developments told the British news outlet that Sunak and his allies have observed his predecessor Liz Truss’ prime ministerial tenure closely and said the cabinet reshuffle will largely be based on merit and reach across party lines.

Sunak will also face the task of deciding who from his predecessor’s cabinet stays or leaves.

The report by the Telegraph said that Sunak may appoint Michael Gove, who along with him and Matt Hancock, former Health Secretary, were planners of UK’s Covid-19 response during Boris Johnson’s tenure.

Gove could either be appointed to the Home Office or to the Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities.

Jeremy Hunt will retain the keys to No. 11 as the chancellor to the exchequer, British media outlets said, with some aides who are privy to the developments saying that it is the only thing that can be said with some sense of certainty.

Sunak could even follow his former boss Boris Johnson’s footsteps and fuse Number 10 and Number 11 to keep his chancellor of the exchequer close to him.

Sunak’s backers say Steve Barclay could return to his former portfolio and assume the role of the Health Secretary.

The role of the Chief Whip could go to Mel Stride, who publicly supported and played an important role in Sunak’s campaigns.

Grant Shapps who is the current Home Secretary may also find a place in the Cabinet but what his role shall be remains unclear. It is likely that he will be handed the role of Transport Secretary.

The Justice Secretary’s role could be given to Dominic Raab - who was instrumental in the fall of Boris Johnson.

Priti Patel and Liam Fox may find themselves in the race for the post of party chairman while Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch are also expecting cabinet roles.

There are also speculations that the role of the foreign secretary could go to competitor Penny Mordaunt. She could also be appointed as Defence Secretary replacing Ben Wallace.

Ranil Jayawardena, the Environment Secretary, and Michelle Donelan, the Culture Secretary, may be left out as Sunak is eyeing Tory MPs with experience as well as merit. Mark Spencer could take over the role of Environment Secretary from Ranil Jayawardena.

Oliver Dowden and Robert Jenrick may return to the Cabinet.

(with inputs from the Telegraph)

